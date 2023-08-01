Register
Part of the grounds at The Grove, Scamblesby.Part of the grounds at The Grove, Scamblesby.
Part of the grounds at The Grove, Scamblesby.

STAR PROPERTY: Georgian country house on plot of almost 80 acres featuring indoor arena and 33 stables for sale in Lincolnshire

This week’s Star Property is a late Georgian country house based on grounds of almost 80 acres, boasting a range of equestrian facilities – including more than 30 stables.
By David Seymour
Published 1st Aug 2023, 14:26 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 14:47 BST

The Grove is located in a secluded hillside position near Scamblesby, between Horncastle and Louth.

Most of the plot is divided into paddocks, with the remainder set to woodland and several small ponds.

The vendor currently operates a thoroughbred breeding operation and equestrian facilities at the site which includes 33 stables, an indoor arena with a sand-based surface, and a tack room.

The home itself features: an entrance hall, a dual aspect sitting room; a dining room, a home office, a breakfast room/kitchen, a utility store, a shower room, four bedrooms, a family bathroom and two en suite bath/shower rooms.

Outside, there is a brick built outbuilding that acts as a double garage, open car port/hay store and workshop, plus an area of formal lawned gardens.

The Grove is listed with a guide price of £1,650,000.

This feature is based on information and images shared with us by Savills, of Lincoln, one of the agents handling the sale. Contact 01522 508900.

