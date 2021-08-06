STAR PROPERTY: Grade II listed converted windmill with 360-degree views for sale in Lincolnshire

The four-bedroom home is located in Croft, near Skegness. The windmill dates from 1814 and offers 360-degree views of the area from its viewing tower. The property runs as follows: ground floor – entrance hall, adjoining both windmill and granary, cloakroom/wc, lounge with multifuel burner, dining room, open plan breakfast room/kitchen with feature island; first floor – three bedrooms, one with en-suite, and family bathroom; second floor – master bedroom with en-suite, and office; third floor – viewing tower, with access to flat roof. The home is on the market through Purple Bricks, priced at £500,000. For more, visit www.purplebricks.co.uk