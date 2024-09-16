STAR PROPERTY: Grade II* listed country house and five cottages (17 beds between them), with swimming pool complex, deer park, and ghost story on market for £1.75m

Thorpe Hall is situated near Louth on a plot of 19.2 acres.

The seven-bedroom, Grade II* listed home was built in 1584 for Sir John Bolle, a noted adventurer who served alongside Sir Walter Raleigh (the origin of its ghost story … more on that later).

The red-brick property – which has been extended over the centuries – retains many original features such as wall panelling, wood flooring, shuttering and decorative cornicing. Modern elements, though, include a detached leisure complex with indoor swimming pool and gym.

The plot also includes: five cottages (which, together, take the bedroom total to 17), a studio, formal gardens, a deer park, woodland and a pond.

The cottages are let on assured shorthold tenancies.

The Leeds office of Watling Real Estate is handling the receivership of the country house, buildings and wider estate, which is currently on the market through estate agents Mason & Partners of Louth.

Alex Sweetman, a director of Watling Real Estate, said: “Our intention is to sell the entire property as a single lot as this is a rare chance to acquire a classical English country house forming part of the town’s history.”

A spokesman for the sale detailed the ghost story linked to the home.

“Thorpe Hall was built in 1584 for Sir John Bolle who was knighted for his military exploits in Cadiz in Spain in 1596,” they began “He took part in Sir Walter Raleigh’s attack and capture of Cadiz, but he was captured by the Spaniards and thrown into a dungeon.

“Out of his cell window he could see the street where a wealthy Spanish nobleman, believed to be Donna Leonora Oviedo, regularly passed by. She developed feelings for him and regularly brought him food before bribing his jailers to release him.

“Once free, the married Bolle, returned to England, protesting to his Spanish amour that the sea journey would be too arduous for her.

“Eventually he confessed he had a wife in England awaiting his return, so Donna Leonora sent him home with a portrait of herself in her favourite green dress on his promise he would hang it in his home.

“Some months later she followed him to England where she killed herself in the gardens of Thorpe Hall to show her utter devotion to him. Her ghost is still said to be seen walking the garden wearing her favourite green dress in the hope that she would see John Bolle again.”

Alex Sweetman added: “Thorpe Hall is steeped in history and has gardens designed by the famous landscape gardener Gertrude Jekyll. There is a deer park with approximately 20 animals running wild, fishing pods and a swimming pool in the leisure centre.”

For further information, contact

