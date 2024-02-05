STAR PROPERTY: Grade II listed farmhouse with symmetrical front, dating from first year of Queen Victoria's reign

Washdyke Farm is an equestrian facility situated in Fulbeck near Sleaford.

The home is believed to date back to 1837, the first year of Queen Victoria’s reign. In 1987, it was refurbished and extended, but retains much of its period character, including sash windows, cast iron fireplaces and exposed beams.

Alongside these elements, a number of modern touches have been added, including a Sonos sound system in the formal reception room.

To the ground-floor, it comprises: a sitting room, a sitting room/snug, a dining room, a kitchen, a utility room, a boot room, and two cloakrooms. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms (two en suite), and a family bathroom.

The home – which has a symmetrical front elevation – is set within grounds of about 7.8 acres. Alongside it, forming a courtyard, there are a range of outbuildings, including stables and a barn. Established gardens and paddocks help complete the plot.

Washdyke Farm is on the market with a guide price of £1.25m. Enquiries to Savills, Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

1 . Washdyke Farm, Fulbeck The kitchen. Photo: Contributor

2 . Washdyke Farm, Fulbeck The breakfast area. Photo: Contributor

3 . Washdyke Farm, Fulbeck The formal sitting room. Photo: Contributor