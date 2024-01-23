STAR PROPERTY: Grade II listed six-bed stone house with stables and party barn

The Cottage is situated in Osbournby, near Sleaford.

As a Grade II listed building, it is classed by Historic England as being ‘of special interest’.

To the ground-floor, it comprises: a double-aspect drawing room; a sitting room with bay window; a kitchen breakfast room with exposed beams; a large utility room; a boot/box room, and a WC. The drawing room, sitting room and kitchen breakfast room all have log burners.

The first-floor of the property is accessed via two staircases and is home to three of the six bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom.

Upstairs, there are three attic bedrooms, two of which have en suite facilities.

Moving outside, established gardens and grounds backing onto open fields can be found.

There is also an extensive range of outbuildings including garaging, three stables, a party barn, a tack/feed room, and gated off-street parking for several cars.

The Cottage is on the market with a guide price of £970,000. Enquiries to Savills, Lincoln, on ​01522 508900.

1 . The Cottage, Osbournby The hallway. Photo: Contributor

2 . The Cottage, Osbournby The kitchen. Photo: Contributor

3 . The Cottage, Osbournby The sitting room. Photo: Contributor