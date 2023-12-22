STAR PROPERTY: Grade II listed six-bedroom, four-storey townhouse with magnificent views of Lincolnshire landmark

This week’s Star Property is a Grade II listed townhouse with magnificent views of a Lincolnshire landmark.

The six bedroom neoclassical home is located in Bridge Street, Louth, near St James’ Church.

Originally built in the 1820s, the home has undergone extensive renovation, including repointing, reparations to the windows and internal cosmetic improvements.

The lower ground floor includes an office, snug, boot room, and utility room/kitchen. Upstairs, a reception room, dining room, farmhouse-style kitchen and another office are located. The second floor is home to three of the six double bedrooms, plus a bathroom/en suite. On the third floor, the final three bedrooms and a second bathroom are located.

Features include original elements such as stone floors and cast iron fireplaces, but also more contemporary additions such as integrated appliances and roll-top baths. The property is also home to a wall painting attributed to William Brown, famed for the 360-degree panorama he created of Louth in 1844.

Outside, there is a walled garden and a double garage.

The home has been listed with a guide price of £625,000. Enquiries to Savills on 01522 508900.

1 . Bridge Street, Louth The front of the property. Photo: Contributor

2 . Bridge Street, Louth The entrance. Photo: Contributor

3 . Bridge Street, Louth The kitchen. Photo: Contributor