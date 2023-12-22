Register
The property in Bridge Street, Louth, with St James' Church in the background.The property in Bridge Street, Louth, with St James' Church in the background.
STAR PROPERTY: Grade II listed six-bedroom, four-storey townhouse with magnificent views of Lincolnshire landmark

This week’s Star Property is a Grade II listed townhouse with magnificent views of a Lincolnshire landmark.
By David Seymour
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 15:50 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 16:03 GMT

The six bedroom neoclassical home is located in Bridge Street, Louth, near St James’ Church.

Originally built in the 1820s, the home has undergone extensive renovation, including repointing, reparations to the windows and internal cosmetic improvements.

The lower ground floor includes an office, snug, boot room, and utility room/kitchen. Upstairs, a reception room, dining room, farmhouse-style kitchen and another office are located. The second floor is home to three of the six double bedrooms, plus a bathroom/en suite. On the third floor, the final three bedrooms and a second bathroom are located.

Features include original elements such as stone floors and cast iron fireplaces, but also more contemporary additions such as integrated appliances and roll-top baths. The property is also home to a wall painting attributed to William Brown, famed for the 360-degree panorama he created of Louth in 1844.

Outside, there is a walled garden and a double garage.

The home has been listed with a guide price of £625,000. Enquiries to Savills on 01522 508900.

The front of the property.

1. Bridge Street, Louth

The front of the property. Photo: Contributor

The entrance.

2. Bridge Street, Louth

The entrance. Photo: Contributor

The kitchen.

3. Bridge Street, Louth

The kitchen. Photo: Contributor

The dining room.

4. Bridge Street, Louth

The dining room. Photo: Contributor

