STAR PROPERTY: Historic stone-built home for sale in Lincolnshire with two-storey annexe

Our latest Star Property is a Grade II-listed, stone built home with a history dating as far back as the 17th century.

The semi-detached house is located in Market Place, Folkingham, near Sleaford.

As a Grade II-listed building, it is classed as ‘of special interest’ by Historic England.

The home is part of a former farmhouse dating from the 1600s, extended in the 1800s.

Features include exposed beams and Georgian sash windows.

The ground floor comprises: an entrance hall, a hallway, a kitchen/breakfast room with adjoining utility room, two reception rooms (a sitting room and a living room), and WC.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, there is an enclosed, south facing garden with summerhouse, and a recently laid, expansive, paved terrace.

Alongside the main home, there is a separate, two storey, two bedroom annex, which includes a 23 foot long triple aspect living room among its features.

The property is on the market with a guide price of £650,000. Enquiries to Fine & Country’s Navenby team on 01522 287008.

