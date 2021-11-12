STAR PROPERTY: Home, holiday cottage, fish farm, FIVE fishing lakes, caravan site and more

Withern Mill Trout Farm, at Withern, near Alford, comprises: a pair of semi-detached cottages, one a home, the other currently operating as holiday accommodation; a fish farm; five fishing lakes; half-a-mile of river fishing; a caravan site will five hook-up points; and a mill dating from about the 18th century which has previously been awarded planning permission for conversion to a six-bedroom dwelling. It is on the market as two combinable lots: lot one – the mill with fish farm, lakes and caravan site (16.5 acres) for £995,000; and lot two – the cottages (1.35 acres) for £495,000. Lot one is also available on its own, but not lot two currently. Enquiries to Robert Bell & Company on 01507 522222.