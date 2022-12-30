STAR PROPERTY: Home on 25-plus acre plot, with two lakes (each more than four acres in size) and eight-plus acres of meadows

This week’s Star Property is a three bedroom home based on a plot of more than 25 acres (or between 16 and 17 football pitches).

Riverslea Farm, in Tattershall Road, Woodhall Spa, is home to more than eight acres of meadows and two lakes, each in excess of four acres.

It is approached via a gravel driveway, flanked by established hedging, with ample parking space for multiple vehicles.

The property, itself, comprises: kitchen, breakfast room, side lobby, utility, cloakroom, central hallway, sitting room, dining room and rear lobby to ground floor; three bedrooms (one with en suite shower room, dressing area and observatory), bathroom and ‘Waggoners’ room to the first floor.

Period details in the home include exposed brick fireplaces and wood beams.

Outside, in addition to the meadows and lakes, features include: riverbanks, a formal garden, a large outbuilding with multiple car ports, workshop, garage and store, a crewyard, and a conservatory.

Riverslea Farm is on the market for offers in excess of £900,000.

Enquiries to Robert Bell & Company, Horncastle on 01507 522222.

The front of the property.

The sitting room.

The family room.

The kitchen.