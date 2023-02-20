STAR PROPERTY: Immaculate Grade II listed seven-bedroom family home with vast garden for sale in Lincolnshire

This week’s Star Property is an immaculately presented seven bedroom home dating from the late 18th century.

​Claxby House, in Claxby, near Market Rasen, carries a Grade II listing with Historic England, meaning it is considered to be ‘of special interest.’

The ground floor comprises: a porch; an entrance hall; a double aspect snug/home office; a double aspect drawing room featuring a floor-to-ceiling bay window and doors to the garden; a dining room; a sitting room; a front hall; an inner hall with walk-in store room and WC; a kitchen/breakfast room; a utility room/back kitchen; and an integral garage.

The first floor can be accessed by three separate staircases and features a principal bedroom with en suite bathroom, the six other bedrooms, and two bathrooms.Outside, the property is approached by electric gates which lead to a gravel driveway with parking for several vehicles.

To the west of the home, is a paved terrace while to the south, there is an expansive garden, mostly laid to lawn, with a variety of mature trees, large glass house, brick shed and views across open fields.

The property is on the market through Savills with a guide price of £895,000. Enquiries to 01522 508900.

