Claxby House, in Claxby, has almost 6,000 sq ft accommodation space to its name and occupies a plot of about 0.75 acres.

STAR PROPERTY: Immaculate Grade II listed seven-bedroom family home with vast garden for sale in Lincolnshire

This week’s Star Property is an immaculately presented seven bedroom home dating from the late 18th century.

By David Seymour
7 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 4:44pm

​Claxby House, in Claxby, near Market Rasen, carries a Grade II listing with Historic England, meaning it is considered to be ‘of special interest.’

The ground floor comprises: a porch; an entrance hall; a double aspect snug/home office; a double aspect drawing room featuring a floor-to-ceiling bay window and doors to the garden; a dining room; a sitting room; a front hall; an inner hall with walk-in store room and WC; a kitchen/breakfast room; a utility room/back kitchen; and an integral garage.

The first floor can be accessed by three separate staircases and features a principal bedroom with en suite bathroom, the six other bedrooms, and two bathrooms.Outside, the property is approached by electric gates which lead to a gravel driveway with parking for several vehicles.

To the west of the home, is a paved terrace while to the south, there is an expansive garden, mostly laid to lawn, with a variety of mature trees, large glass house, brick shed and views across open fields.

The property is on the market through Savills with a guide price of £895,000. Enquiries to 01522 508900.

1. Claxby House, Claxby

The front of the home.

2. Claxby House, Claxby

The entrance hall.

3. Claxby House, Claxby

The sitting room.

4. Claxby House, Claxby

The kitchen.

