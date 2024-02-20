Register
STAR PROPERTY: Impressive five bed barn conversion with 44ft living dining kitchen

This week’s Star Property is a five-bedroom barn conversion that includes a 44ft living dining kitchen among its features.
By David Seymour
Published 20th Feb 2024, 12:15 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 12:39 GMT

​Clay Barn is situated in Toft-next-Newton, near Market Rasen.

It was created in 2008 through the conversion and extension of a barn and crew yard believed to date from the 1800s.

To the ground floor, it includes: a spacious entrance hall; a well-proportioned lounge, with cast-iron log-burning stove; a reception room or bedroom/nursery; and the striking living/dining kitchen.

In addition to these, occupying a wing of the ground-floor, are two bedrooms, a guest bedroom with en-suite shower room, and a five-piece family bathroom. A store room, a WC/cloakroom, and a utility/plant room complete the ground-floor.

Upstairs, the two main bedrooms are located, one with an en-suite bathroom, the other with an en-suite shower room.

Outside, features include a courtyard garden (which can be accessed from a number of rooms around the home) and a block-paved parking area for up to four cars.

Clay Barn is on the market for £650,000. Enquiries to Masons on 01507 350500.

The property from the road.

1. Clay Barn, Toft-next-Newton

The property from the road. Photo: Contributor

The entrance hall.

2. Clay Barn, Toft-next-Newton

The entrance hall. Photo: Contributor

The hallway leading to ...

3. Clay Barn, Toft-next-Newton

The hallway leading to ... Photo: Contributor

... the lounge.

4. Clay Barn, Toft-next-Newton

... the lounge. Photo: Contributor

