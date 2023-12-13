STAR PROPERTY: Impressive period home with eye-catching views of Lincolnshire landmark

This week’s Star Property is an impressive period home with enviable views of one of Lincolnshire’s most recognisable buildings.

The three bedroom property is located in Tower Street, Boston, near the banks of The Haven, directly opposite St Botolph’s Church (or Boston Stump, as it is often known).

The detached home occupies a corner plot, with wrought iron railings to the front and side boundaries.

The ground-floor comprises: an entrance hall with decorative tiled floor; a lounge and a sitting room, both with log burners and dual aspect windows; a large re-fitted breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances including a waist height oven and gril and a wine cooler; and a cloakroom.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, one of which includes en-suite facilities, and a re-fitted shower room.

Outside, there are enclosed gardens, a hot tub room with hot tub (which is to be included in the sale), a garage with electric remote controlled roller door, and off-road parking.

The home is on the market for £299,950. Enquiries to Sharman Burgess on 01205 361161.

