An aerial view of the property.
An aerial view of the property.
An aerial view of the property.

STAR PROPERTY: It's 'ace' - Five-bedroom home in Lincolnshire with 34ft games room, 35ft triple garage and tennis court

This week’s Star Property is a five-bedroom home, dating from the early 19th century, which includes a 34ft games room, a 35ft triple garage, and a tennis court among its features.

By David Seymour
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 11:54 BST

Ephraim House is located in Temple Bruer, near Sleaford.

It was originally two cottages – one for the farm manager, the other for a worker on the farm. The current owner converted the two into one in 2000.

The ground floor comprises: entrance hallway, lounge, dining room, open-plan kitchen/dining/family room, utility room, and boiler room/WC to the ground floor.

The first floor is home to the five bedrooms and family bathroom with separate walk-in shower. The master bedroom includes built-in wardrobes and en suite shower room.

To the second floor is a 34ft games room.

The property sits on a plot of almost three acres. Outside, there is a gravelled driveway leading to the 35ft triple garage, with workshop, plus a separate out-building with heating, power, and lighting currently used as a gym, a south-west facing patio area, timber single garage sized garden shed, tennis court, pétanque court, apple trees and large lawned area.

The home is on the market for £795,000. Enquiries to Yopa on 0330 808 7966.

Lincolnshire