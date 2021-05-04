The Horse Close, Minting.
The Horse Close, Minting.

STAR PROPERTY: Lincolnshire home comes with award-winning holiday cottage (and oak kitchen made from tree struck by lightning)

Some homes for sale come with a pool, some with a pond, this one comes with an award-winning holiday cottage (and a pool and a pond as well). The Horse Close is a four-bedroom family home in Minting, near Horncastle.

By David Seymour
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 4:02 pm

Features include: an indoor swimming pool (heated by solar panels, with surplus passing to the house), a sauna, a solid oak handmade Gresham kitchen (made from a Lincolnshire tree struck by lightning), and a master suite comprising a bedroom, dressing room and bathroom. Alongside it, is Mole’s Cottage – a former stable block converted into two-bedroom self-catering accommodation with hot tub. The Horse Close and Mole’s Cottage are on the market through Robert Bell & Company at a price of £950,000. To learn more, visit www.robert-bell.org

1.

Originally farm cottages, The Horse Close has been extended by its current owners.

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo

2.

The breakfast kitchen.

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo

3.

The sitting room.

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo

4.

The family dining room, with York stone flooring.

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo
Lincolnshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 5