STAR PROPERTY: Lincolnshire home comes with award-winning holiday cottage (and oak kitchen made from tree struck by lightning)
Some homes for sale come with a pool, some with a pond, this one comes with an award-winning holiday cottage (and a pool and a pond as well). The Horse Close is a four-bedroom family home in Minting, near Horncastle.
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 4:02 pm
Features include: an indoor swimming pool (heated by solar panels, with surplus passing to the house), a sauna, a solid oak handmade Gresham kitchen (made from a Lincolnshire tree struck by lightning), and a master suite comprising a bedroom, dressing room and bathroom. Alongside it, is Mole’s Cottage – a former stable block converted into two-bedroom self-catering accommodation with hot tub. The Horse Close and Mole’s Cottage are on the market through Robert Bell & Company at a price of £950,000. To learn more, visit www.robert-bell.org
