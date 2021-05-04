STAR PROPERTY: Lincolnshire home comes with award-winning holiday cottage (and oak kitchen made from tree struck by lightning)

Features include: an indoor swimming pool (heated by solar panels, with surplus passing to the house), a sauna, a solid oak handmade Gresham kitchen (made from a Lincolnshire tree struck by lightning), and a master suite comprising a bedroom, dressing room and bathroom. Alongside it, is Mole’s Cottage – a former stable block converted into two-bedroom self-catering accommodation with hot tub. The Horse Close and Mole’s Cottage are on the market through Robert Bell & Company at a price of £950,000. To learn more, visit www.robert-bell.org