STAR PROPERTY: Listed family home, with history dating back more than 200 years

By David Seymour
Published 25th Aug 2025, 16:40 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2025, 16:56 BST
This week’s Star Property is a Grade II-listed family home, with a history dating back more than 200 years.

Easthorpe Court is situated on a large, private plot, with countryside views, in Wigtoft, near Boston.

The Georgian property dates from 1804 and has been in the same family for more than 50 years.

Original features include fireplaces, stained glass windows, deep-coved cornicing and ornate ceiling roses.

To the ground floor, it comprises: a porch, an entrance hall, a lounge, a drawing room, a dining room, a breakfast kitchen, a scullery/boot room, a cloakroom, and a conservatory.

Upstairs, off the landing, a small ‘reading room’ can be found, boasting views over fields to the front of the home. Five double-bedrooms, a bathroom, and a separate cloakroom complete the floor.

A pull-down ladder on the landing also leads to two further rooms in the attic space.

Outside, features include: mature, secluded and well-established grounds; a detached, two-storey coach house, also listed; an old summer house, refurbished into a garden room/bar; and a decking area with outdoor kitchen.

Easthorpe Court is on the market for £750,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston, on 01205 336122.

Easthorpe Court, Wigtoft, with the coach house on the right.

1. Easthorpe Court, Wigtoft

Easthorpe Court, Wigtoft, with the coach house on the right. Photo: Contributor

The front of the home.

2. Easthorpe Court, Wigtoft

The front of the home. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

The entrance hall with porch in the distance.

3. Easthorpe Court, Wigtoft

The entrance hall with porch in the distance. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

The drawing room. Picture: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

4. Easthorpe Court, Wigtoft

The drawing room. Picture: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

