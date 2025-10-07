STAR PROPERTY: Luxurious six-bedroom home featuring pool, gym, games room/bar and cottage, listed with guide price of £1.15m

By David Seymour
Published 7th Oct 2025, 14:11 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 14:25 BST
This week’s Star Property is a luxurious six-bedroom home, with pool, gym, games room/bar and three-bedroom cottage, listed with a guide price of £1.15m.

Royal Oak Cottage is situated on the outskirts of Sleaford.

The spacious property boasts elegant contemporary styling and high-quality fittings.

To the ground floor, it comprises: a reception hall, with skylights; a 26ft main reception room, with feature fireplace, media wall and two sets of French doors opening to the rear garden; a formal dining room, overlooking the rear garden; a kitchen with breakfast area; a TV room; a home office; the pool room, with gym area; and the games room/bar.

On the first floor, five of the six bedrooms are located; all have en suite facilities, with one also having a dressing room. A family bathroom and a laundry room complete the floor.

The principal bedroom is located on the second floor and features an en suite bathroom, a dressing room and a balcony.

The cottage, in addition to its three bedrooms, features an open-plan reception and kitchen, en suite facilities and a family bathroom.

Outside, features include: security gates, rolling lawns, mature trees, high hedgerows, a large central deck, a summer house and a further outdoor dining area on the patio.

Roo Fisher, head of residential sales at agents Savills Lincoln, said: “Nobody could get bored at Royal Oak Cottage with its indoor swimming pool, gym and games room complete with bar.

“I especially like the principal bedroom suite/floor which is one of the best I have seen and the first-floor laundry room adds something incredibly convenient to save traipsing through the home with dirty clothes.”

Enquiries to Savills, Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

