STAR PROPERTY: Luxurious six-bedroom home featuring pool, gym, games room/bar and cottage, listed with guide price of £1.15m

Royal Oak Cottage is situated on the outskirts of Sleaford.

The spacious property boasts elegant contemporary styling and high-quality fittings.

To the ground floor, it comprises: a reception hall, with skylights; a 26ft main reception room, with feature fireplace, media wall and two sets of French doors opening to the rear garden; a formal dining room, overlooking the rear garden; a kitchen with breakfast area; a TV room; a home office; the pool room, with gym area; and the games room/bar.

On the first floor, five of the six bedrooms are located; all have en suite facilities, with one also having a dressing room. A family bathroom and a laundry room complete the floor.

The principal bedroom is located on the second floor and features an en suite bathroom, a dressing room and a balcony.

The cottage, in addition to its three bedrooms, features an open-plan reception and kitchen, en suite facilities and a family bathroom.

Outside, features include: security gates, rolling lawns, mature trees, high hedgerows, a large central deck, a summer house and a further outdoor dining area on the patio.

Roo Fisher, head of residential sales at agents Savills Lincoln, said: “Nobody could get bored at Royal Oak Cottage with its indoor swimming pool, gym and games room complete with bar.

“I especially like the principal bedroom suite/floor which is one of the best I have seen and the first-floor laundry room adds something incredibly convenient to save traipsing through the home with dirty clothes.”

Enquiries to Savills, Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

The front of the home.

The gated entrance.

The kitchen with breakfast area.