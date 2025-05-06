STAR PROPERTY: Magnificent five-bed home with range of luxurious features, including cinema room

By David Seymour
Published 6th May 2025, 13:02 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 13:13 BST
This week’s Star Property is a magnificent five-bedroom home, completed in 2018, boasting a range of luxurious features.

Kingswood is situated in Hundleby, near Spilsby.

From the outset, the home impresses – the reception hall features tiled flooring, a sweeping central staircase (constructed from Ancaster stone, with iron and brassware imported from France), and a galleried landing with chandelier light fitting.

Elsewhere on the ground floor, there is an office, a snug, and an open-plan reception, dining area and kitchen.

Upstairs, four double bedrooms can be found. The principal bedroom includes en suite facilities, dressing rooms and a south-facing balcony. One of the other bedrooms also has en suite facilities. A family bathroom completes the floor.

On the second floor, a cinema room with Bang & Olufsen sound system and a 4K projector is located.

Other features in the home include a Matrix media system fitted throughout the home and underfloor heating.

The fifth bedroom is situated above the attached double garage. It is accessed via its own staircase and served by a ground-floor shower room.

Outside, features include: an electric gated entrance, with video intercom and CCTV; a south-facing rear walled garden, with large patio and various seating areas; and a garden room/home office.

Kingswood has been listed with a guide price of £995,000. Enquiries to Savills, Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

