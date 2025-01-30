STAR PROPERTY: Magnificent former rectory, designed by renowned Victorian architect, listed with guide price of £1.3m

The Old Rectory is situated in Harrington, near Spilsby, on a secluded plot of about two acres.

The grade II listed property, once known as Hovenden Manor, dates from 1854. It was designed and built by S. S. Teulon, a prolific architect of the period (other work by him includes a conservatory at Sandringham House, in Norfolk).

Inside the home, stand-out elements include: a large reception hall; four receptions rooms; Ancaster stone fireplaces; a 20ft kitchen breakfast room; a cellar with wine storage; a bespoke Vale conservatory with underfloor heating; and five/six double bedrooms, two with en suite facilities, one with a walk-in dressing room.

Outside, features include: a self-contained, two-bedroom coach house annexe; a large pond, fed naturally by a small waterfall; an aluminium greenhouse; an orchard, providing apples, crab apples, pears, plums, damsons and medlars; an old well with grid and pulley; a brick-built double garage; and a date stone engraved with the words ‘non sibi solum’, meaning ‘not for oneself alone’.

Enquiries to Fine & Country, Navenby, on 01522 287008.

