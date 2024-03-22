STAR PROPERTY: Magnificent £1.25m Grade II listed former rectory with five reception rooms, four double en suite bedrooms and an orangery

Skirbeck Hall is situated within a small, gated development in Boston.

The property dates back to 1847, with 20th century alterations and extensions.

Initially a rectory, it would later be used as a private school, before being completely renovated between 2000 and 2003.

To the ground-floor, it comprises: a reception hallway; a lounge; a sitting room/drinks room; a dining room; a study; a kitchen/breakfast room; a utility room, a cloakroom; a shower room; and an orangery (built less than a year ago) with underfloor heating, LED lights, and double French doors leading out to the rear garden.

Upstairs, via a baluster staircase with stone steps, there are four double bedrooms, each with en suite facilities. The second-floor, the former servant quarters, is currently used as attic space.

Outside, features include: a south-facing walled garden, comprising lawns with limestone patios and paths; a sunken kitchen garden with raised beds; a hot tub; and views of the town’s oldest parish church, St Nicholas.

Skirbeck Hall is on the market for £1.25m. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agents, Boston, on 01205 336122.

