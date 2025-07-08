The Old Chapel is situated in Donington-on-Bain, near Louth.

The building dates back to 1856; today a four-bedroom home, it blends original character features with contemporary luxury.

As such, high ceilings and arched windows can be found alongside such cutting-edge elements as Philips Hue smart lighting and a Dolby cinema system, complete with remote-controlled 4K-plus screen measuring 3.1m x 3.1m.

To the ground-floor, the main part of the home comprises: a hall, a stunning 43ft open-plan kitchen, dining and living area, and a utility room.

Upstairs, the principal suite offers a private en suite shower room, while a second bedroom includes a walk-in wardrobe. A family bathroom with a freestanding tub and walk-in shower completes the floor.

Alongside these, is an integrated annexe. This features its own entrance, a second kitchen, a luxury wet room, an additional sitting room, and two bedrooms.

Outside, features include: a double garage, a courtyard, and Mediterranean-inspired gardens, complete with pergola, decking, greenhouse, outdoor cooking and dining area, and planted borders.

Roo Fisher, director in the residential sales team at agents Savills Lincoln, said: “The Old Chapel has been beautifully converted and modernised to an exacting standard with no expense spared. I especially like the open-plan kitchen living space with its tall ceilings.”

The Old Chapel has been listed with a guide price of £700,000. Enquiries to Savills Lincoln on 01522 508900.

