STAR PROPERTY: Officially ‘more than special’ – Grade II* listed Lincolnshire home for sale (with sauna and hot tub)

Grade II* properties are defined as ‘particularly important buildings of more than special interest’ – only about 5.8 per cent of listed buildings carry the elevated status. The Old Hall is based in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty at Sausthorpe, near Spilsby, on grounds of almost four acres. Its history can be dated back to the late 15th century and notable regular visitors during its lifetime have included former poet laureate Sir John Betjeman and poet Charles Tennyson, older brother of Alfred Lord. Alongside a raft of historic features, the seven-bedroom property includes a fitness suite (with pine sauna and hot tub). It is on the market for £900,000 through Robert Bell & Company. For more information, visit www.robert-bell.org/property/10187248/