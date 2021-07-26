STAR PROPERTY: Old and new combine in Grade II listed townhouse for sale in Lincolnshire

The end terrace property in Spilsby Road, Boston, dates from the late 1830s and carries a Grade II listing from Historic England, meaning it is of ‘special interest’. However, it has also been recently refurbished and modernised and comes with such 21st century features as: full HDMI media connectivity, LED lighting, and NEST heating controls, as well as a CCTV system. The property is spread across four floors and includes three bedrooms, a sitting room, a lounge, a bespoke handmade kitchen and a Carrera Italian marble bathroom. The home is available through Newton Fallowell, priced at £425,000. For more information, call 01205 353100.