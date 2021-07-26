STAR PROPERTY: Old and new combine in Grade II listed townhouse for sale in Lincolnshire
The old and the new combine to impressive effect in this Georgian townhouse currently on the market in Lincolnshire.
The end terrace property in Spilsby Road, Boston, dates from the late 1830s and carries a Grade II listing from Historic England, meaning it is of ‘special interest’. However, it has also been recently refurbished and modernised and comes with such 21st century features as: full HDMI media connectivity, LED lighting, and NEST heating controls, as well as a CCTV system. The property is spread across four floors and includes three bedrooms, a sitting room, a lounge, a bespoke handmade kitchen and a Carrera Italian marble bathroom. The home is available through Newton Fallowell, priced at £425,000. For more information, call 01205 353100.