Register
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
The Grange and Riverside Farm Holiday Cottage, in Boston Road, Wainfleet St Mary.The Grange and Riverside Farm Holiday Cottage, in Boston Road, Wainfleet St Mary.
The Grange and Riverside Farm Holiday Cottage, in Boston Road, Wainfleet St Mary.

STAR PROPERTY: On the market in Lincolnshire for £3.25m - five bed Victorian home with 11 holiday cottages, 20 caravan pitches (and more planned), and tennis court

​This week’s Star Property is part home, part business.
By David Seymour
Published 11th Aug 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 17:19 BST

The Grange and Riverside Farm Holiday Cottage Leisure Complex is located in Boston Road, Wainfleet St Mary, near Skegness.

It comprises: a five-bedroom 19th century farm house, with a range of outbuildings; 11 self-contained cottages; 20 touring caravan pitches, with more planned; a pair of semi-detached tenanted farm worker cottages; and a tennis court.

In total, the grounds measure about 8.45 acres – although there is a further field of approximately 5.5 acres available to purchase, too.

The house includes two reception rooms, a dining room, a snug, a conservatory, a kitchen with pantry, and an en suite dressing room. Its outbuildings comprise a store/workshop, stables, another store, and an office.

The business attracts visitors from across the country.

The 11 cottages contain 27 beds and sleep 66 in total.

The 20 caravan pitches, meanwhile, include electric-hook-ups and toilet and shower facilities. There is also planning permission in place for 35 extra touring pitches and three luxury holiday lodges.

The listing is on the market for £3.25m. Enquiries to Humberts, of Norwich, on 01603 661199.

The front of the property.

1. Boston Road, Wainfleet St Mary

The front of the property. Photo: Contributor

The drawing room.

2. Boston Road, Wainfleet St Mary

The drawing room. Photo: Contributor

The dining room.

3. Boston Road, Wainfleet St Mary

The dining room. Photo: Contributor

The kitchen.

4. Boston Road, Wainfleet St Mary

The kitchen. Photo: Contributor

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:LincolnshireVictorianSkegness