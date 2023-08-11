STAR PROPERTY: On the market in Lincolnshire for £3.25m - five bed Victorian home with 11 holiday cottages, 20 caravan pitches (and more planned), and tennis court

​This week’s Star Property is part home, part business.

The Grange and Riverside Farm Holiday Cottage Leisure Complex is located in Boston Road, Wainfleet St Mary, near Skegness.

It comprises: a five-bedroom 19th century farm house, with a range of outbuildings; 11 self-contained cottages; 20 touring caravan pitches, with more planned; a pair of semi-detached tenanted farm worker cottages; and a tennis court.

In total, the grounds measure about 8.45 acres – although there is a further field of approximately 5.5 acres available to purchase, too.

The house includes two reception rooms, a dining room, a snug, a conservatory, a kitchen with pantry, and an en suite dressing room. Its outbuildings comprise a store/workshop, stables, another store, and an office.

The business attracts visitors from across the country.

The 11 cottages contain 27 beds and sleep 66 in total.

The 20 caravan pitches, meanwhile, include electric-hook-ups and toilet and shower facilities. There is also planning permission in place for 35 extra touring pitches and three luxury holiday lodges.

The listing is on the market for £3.25m. Enquiries to Humberts, of Norwich, on 01603 661199.

1 . Boston Road, Wainfleet St Mary The front of the property. Photo: Contributor

2 . Boston Road, Wainfleet St Mary The drawing room. Photo: Contributor

3 . Boston Road, Wainfleet St Mary The dining room. Photo: Contributor

4 . Boston Road, Wainfleet St Mary The kitchen. Photo: Contributor

