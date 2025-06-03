STAR PROPERTY: 'One of the finest' - Stunning 18th century townhouse on the market for £1.45 million

By David Seymour
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 16:05 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 17:07 BST
This week’s Star Property is a stunning Grade II listed, 18th century townhouse, on the market for £1.45 million.

The seven-bedroom property is situated in Westgate, Louth, a short walk from the iconic St James’ Church.

The split-level ground floor comprises: an entrance foyer, a drawing room, a library, a sitting room, a dining room, a cloakroom/WC, a garden room, and the kitchen.

Before reaching the first floor, the main staircase has a utility room off the half-landing.

On the first floor, two double bedrooms are located, including the principal bedroom, which boasts original, early 19th century decoration, a dressing room and en suite bathroom. The other first-floor bedroom also has an en suite bathroom, as well as a walk-in airing/boiler cupboard off.

On the half-landing between the first and second floor, a single bedroom with en suite shower room can be found.

On the second floor, three more double bedrooms are located, as well as a family bathroom.

A mezzanine bedroom suite, comprising a double bedroom and en suite bathroom, can be accessed from the ground-floor via a glass staircase.

Outside, features include: a brick walled and pillared entrance with ornate wrought iron double gates, a garage, a raised pond, a thatched summer house, and two bridges over the River Lud.

A spokesman for agents Mason & Partners said: “Without doubt, this is one of the finest period town houses in North Lincolnshire with a remarkable, mature landscaped garden of one acre (STS), and within just a few minutes’ walk of St James' Church and the town centre.”

Enquiries to Masons & Partners on 01507 350500.

The property in Westgate, Louth, with nearby St James' Church.

1. Westgate, Louth

The property in Westgate, Louth, with nearby St James' Church. Photo: Contributor

The drawing room.

2. Westgate, Louth

The drawing room. Photo: Contributor

The library.

3. Westgate, Louth

The library. Photo: Contributor

The sitting room.

4. Westgate, Louth

The sitting room. Photo: Contributor

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Grade II
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice