STAR PROPERTY: Period farmhouse with five bedrooms (four en suite), five reception rooms, a wine room, and garaging block for sale in Lincolnshire for £900,000-plus

This week’s Star Property is a five bedroom, red brick farmhouse that combines original elements with modern fittings and decor.

Yew Tree House is located in Rippingale, between Sleaford and Bourne.

The ground floor has five reception rooms (two large sitting rooms, a formal dining room, a play room, and a garden room with vaulted ceiling and French doors), a kitchen (featuring shaker-style units, an Aga and integrated appliances), a wine room, a boot room, a utility room, and a WC.

The first floor is home to the family bathroom and four double bedrooms, including the principal bedroom with its en suite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe.

Two of the other first floor bedrooms also include en suite facilities, and one of these is available to use as a two storey annexe with the play room below, owing to its separate, private entrance and staircase.

On the second floor, a further double bedroom and en suite is located.

Outside, features include a garaging block which includes two further rooms, one currently used as a gym, the other a games room.

Yew Tree House is on the market for offers in excess of £900,000. Enquiries to Savills of Stamford on 01780 484696.

