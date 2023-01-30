STAR PROPERTY: Period farmhouse with five bedrooms (four en suite), five reception rooms, a wine room, and garaging block for sale in Lincolnshire for £900,000-plus
This week’s Star Property is a five bedroom, red brick farmhouse that combines original elements with modern fittings and decor.
The ground floor has five reception rooms (two large sitting rooms, a formal dining room, a play room, and a garden room with vaulted ceiling and French doors), a kitchen (featuring shaker-style units, an Aga and integrated appliances), a wine room, a boot room, a utility room, and a WC.
The first floor is home to the family bathroom and four double bedrooms, including the principal bedroom with its en suite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe.
Two of the other first floor bedrooms also include en suite facilities, and one of these is available to use as a two storey annexe with the play room below, owing to its separate, private entrance and staircase.
On the second floor, a further double bedroom and en suite is located.
Outside, features include a garaging block which includes two further rooms, one currently used as a gym, the other a games room.
Yew Tree House is on the market for offers in excess of £900,000. Enquiries to Savills of Stamford on 01780 484696.