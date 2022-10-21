STAR PROPERTY: £1.1m eight-bedroom, Grade II listed 18th century family home in Lincolnshire with Georgian garden house (currently a games room)

Howell Hall, in Howell, near Sleaford, was built in 1720, putting it just six years off the Stuart period. The home was extended in the late 18th century and measures about 5,000 sq ft across its three floors. It has retained a number of distinguishing features from its past, boasts a range of modern additions, such as the handcrafted deVOL kitchen. It is set in parkland-style grounds of about an acre, which include a Georgian garden house (currently used as a games room). Howell Hall is on the market through Savills with a guide price of £1,100,000. Enquiries to 01522 508900.