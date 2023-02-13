STAR PROPERTY: £1.1m five-bedroom home with cinema room, aqua pool, and parking for more than 20 vehicles
This week’s Star Property is a luxurious five-bedroom home which includes a cinema room, an aqua pool, and parking for more than 20 vehicles among its numerous features.
The contemporary property is located in Beacon Way, Skegness.
The ground floor comprises; an entrance hall, with cloakroom and WC off; an open-plan living room/kitchen with peninsula breakfast bar and two sets of French doors leading to a private patio and covered seating area; a utility room; a play room; a cinema room, with raised seating and integrated sound; an office; and a snug room, which also has French doors leading to the patio.
Adjoining the utility room is an entrance to the triple garage, which has been part-converted into a gymnasium.
Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, two of which have en-suite facilities, and a family bathroom.
Outside, features include an extensive parking area with space for more than 20 vehicles, a brick-built barbecue area, a raised aqua pool, and a garden office.
The property is on the market through Poyntons Consultancy, priced at £1.1 million. Enquiries to 01205 361694.