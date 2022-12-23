STAR PROPERTY: £1.25m country house for sale in Lincolnshire with moat, studio/gymnasium, orangery and equestrian facilities
Our latest Star Property is a secluded five bedroom country residence, which includes an orangery, a studio/gymnasium, equestrian facilities and a moat among its many stand-out features.
The Moat House is located in Brinkhill, between Louth and Spilsby.
Based on a plot of about three acres, it is approached via a circular driveway behind double iron gates.
The ground floor features an entrance hallway, a drawing room, a sitting room, a study, a kitchen with adjoining breakfast room, a dining room, a triple aspect orangery, a utility room, a boot room, and two cloakrooms.
Upstairs, there is a galleried landing, a master bedroom with two dressing rooms and an en suite, a second bedroom with an en suite, two more bedrooms, and a family shower room.
Also on the first floor, but accessed via an external staircase, is a studio/gymnasium (or fifth bedroom), boasting triple aspect windows.
Outside, the property features terracing, established lawns, detached garaging, a workshop, stores, and stables with tack room.
The Moat House is on the market for £1.25 million. Enquiries to Savills, Lincoln, on 01522 508900.