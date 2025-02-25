STAR PROPERTY: £1.25m family home with pool, gym, lake, garaging for six vehicles and parking for more than 20

The property is situated on a plot of 2.1 acres off the A52 to the east of Boston.

To the ground floor, it features: an entrance hall, with cloakroom off; a dining room; a music room/living room; an inner hall, with a walk-in cupboard; a utility room, with boiler room off; a WC; a family room, with patio doors leading to a rear patio; and a kitchen dining room. Alongside this part of the home is the heated swimming pool, with jacuzzi, and WC and pump room off; the gym; and a shower room with sauna.

On the first floor, three bedrooms are located (one with en suite facilities), plus a family bathroom.

The second floor is home to a fourth bedroom, which also has en suite facilities.

Outside, in addition to the lake, features include: a double garage, with office and workshop space, plus a WC; a separate four-bay garage; landscaped gardens; and a large paved garden kitchen area.

Enquiries to Poyntons Consultancy on 01205 361694.

1 . Rochford Tower Lane, Boston The Star Property in Rochford Tower Lane, Boston. Photo: Contributor

2 . Rochford Tower Lane, Boston The entrance hall. Photo: Contributor

3 . Rochford Tower Lane, Boston The living room. Photo: Contributor