STAR PROPERTY: £1.25m four-bed former farmstead, with three-bed barn conversion, renovated coach house and moat-shaped lake

The Manor House is situated on a plot of about six acres in Sibsey, near Boston.

The four-bedroom Georgian property is complemented by a three-bedroom barn conversion. A former coach house, meanwhile, has been sympathetically renovated into modern offices.

To the ground-floor, the main house comprises: a reception hallway, with original, patterned floor tiles; a farmhouse kitchen, with walk-in pantry; a rear entrance hall, with cloakroom and access to the cellar; a utility room; a lounge, a dining room, and a sitting room, all with original shutters; and a garden room, with French doors.

Upstairs, alongside a spacious landing, there are four double bedrooms (two with en suite facilities) and a five-piece bathroom.

Outside, in addition to the converted barn and renovated coach house, features include: an extensive lawned garden with several mature trees and brick ha-ha; a moat-shaped lake; a former tennis court; and a kitchen garden.

The Manor House is on the market for £1,250,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston, on 01205 336122.

