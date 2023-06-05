Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
The rear of the property in Westgate, Louth.The rear of the property in Westgate, Louth.
The rear of the property in Westgate, Louth.

STAR PROPERTY: £1.25m Grade II listed home with five double bedrooms, four reception rooms, and gently flowing river at end of garden for sale in Lincolnshire

​This week’s Star Property is an impressive Grade II listed home, which was comprehensively refurbished in 2019.
By David Seymour
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:03 BST

The five-bed property is located in Westgate, Louth, within a mile of the town centre.

Features include: a striking reception hall, with chequerboard floor tiles, arched doorways and a fire place; four reception rooms, including a 26ft sitting room with bay window overlooking the rear garden; and a kitchen home to shaker-style units, modern integrated appliances, black granite worktops and a stainless steel range cooker, as well as a central island with granite and solid wood worktops and a pantry.

The first floor has five double bedrooms, a family bathroom, and a shower room. Two of the bedrooms have en suite facilities, with the principal bedroom also having a dressing room.

Outside to the side, there is a double garage providing parking and storage space with a room above. To the rear, there is a garden extending to the banks of the gently flowing River Lud, about 150ft away. It includes two lawns, a summer house and paved terracing.

The home is on the market with a guide price of £1.25m. Enquiries to Savills, of Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

The hall.

1. Westgate, Louth

The hall. Photo: Contributor

The sitting room.

2. Westgate, Louth

The sitting room. Photo: Contributor

The dining room.

3. Westgate, Louth

The dining room. Photo: Contributor

The kitchen.

4. Westgate, Louth

The kitchen. Photo: Contributor

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Grade IILincolnshire