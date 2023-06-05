STAR PROPERTY: £1.25m Grade II listed home with five double bedrooms, four reception rooms, and gently flowing river at end of garden for sale in Lincolnshire

​This week’s Star Property is an impressive Grade II listed home, which was comprehensively refurbished in 2019.

The five-bed property is located in Westgate, Louth, within a mile of the town centre.

Features include: a striking reception hall, with chequerboard floor tiles, arched doorways and a fire place; four reception rooms, including a 26ft sitting room with bay window overlooking the rear garden; and a kitchen home to shaker-style units, modern integrated appliances, black granite worktops and a stainless steel range cooker, as well as a central island with granite and solid wood worktops and a pantry.

The first floor has five double bedrooms, a family bathroom, and a shower room. Two of the bedrooms have en suite facilities, with the principal bedroom also having a dressing room.

Outside to the side, there is a double garage providing parking and storage space with a room above. To the rear, there is a garden extending to the banks of the gently flowing River Lud, about 150ft away. It includes two lawns, a summer house and paved terracing.

The home is on the market with a guide price of £1.25m. Enquiries to Savills, of Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

1 . Westgate, Louth The hall. Photo: Contributor

2 . Westgate, Louth The sitting room. Photo: Contributor

3 . Westgate, Louth The dining room. Photo: Contributor

4 . Westgate, Louth The kitchen. Photo: Contributor