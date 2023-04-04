Register
STAR PROPERTY: £1.25m seven bed former Victorian rectory with ex-chapel, party barn, balconies and 400 sq ft of cellar space

​This week’s Star Property is a seven bedroom former Victorian rectory that blends period features with modern comforts.

By David Seymour
Published 4th Apr 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 14:28 BST

Mavis Enderby House, in Mavis Enderby, near Spilsby, dates back more than 150 years to 1871.

It is located behind the village’s Church of St Michael’s and All Angels on a plot measuring four acres in size.

The ground floor includes: a lobby, a central hall, a drawing room, a formal dining room, a sitting room, a snug/garden room, a conservatory, a former chapel built into the feature tower, a kitchen with breakfast room and a boot room/laundry.

The first floor is home to five bedrooms (two of which have en suite facilities) and a bathroom. The final two bedrooms are located in the attic, along with a shower room. Two of the seven bedrooms also have balconies, one on the first floor and one in the attic.

Alongside all this, the home boasts 400 sq ft of cellar space.

Outside, features include an attractive old coach house used as a party barn and garage, and expansive gravel drive retained by a ha ha brick wall with steps down onto the front lawn.

Mavis Enderby House is on the market with a guide price of £1.25m. Enquiries to Fine & Country on 01522 287008.

