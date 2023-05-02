Register
An aerial view of the property and its grounds.

STAR PROPERTY: £1.35m five bed home with trout farm and fishing lake on plot of more than 33 acres

This week’s Star Property is a five bedroom family home with established trout farm and fishing lake business.

By David Seymour
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:18 BST

Belleau Bridge Farm House is located on a plot of more than 33 acres in Belleau, just off the eastern edge of the Lincolnshire Wolds, between Alford and Louth.

The building is believed to date from the 19th century and has a number of period features, including beams, alcoves, and fireplaces.

The ground-floor comprises: main and side porch, main and rear hallway, sitting room, dining room, home office, snug, gym, breakfast kitchen, pantry, cloakroom, boiler room and utility room.

Upstairs, the five bedrooms are located (one of which is currently used as a dressing room), along with an ensuite bathroom, a shower room and a cloakroom.

The plot is also home to a number of outbuildings, with planning permission in place to convert two of them into dwellings and a third into holiday cottages.

Alongside these (and the trout farm and fishing lake), the site boasts woodland, paddocks, and wetland habitats.

The property is on the market for £1.85m, though is available in separate lots. Enquiries to Robert Bell & Company, of Horncastle, on 01507 522222.

The front of the property. Photo: Contributor

The hallway. Photo: Contributor

The kitchen. Photo: Contributor

The dining room. Photo: Contributor

