STAR PROPERTY: £1.65m ex-Victorian farmhouse for sale in Lincolnshire with pool, tennis court, and lake on plot of more than 13 acres

Drove House is located on a plot of more than 13 acres in Surfleet, between Boston and Spalding. The double-fronted property features: two entrance halls, five reception rooms (including a dining room/study, a family room, and a garden room), a vast, recently extended open-plan kitchen, five double-bedrooms (two of which have en suite facilities, one a dressing room), a family bathroom and more. A recently built adjoining annex, meanwhile, adds two bedrooms to the address’ tally, and also includes a kitchen, a living room and a bathroom. Outside, there are numerous features, including an enclosed heated swimming pool, an all-weather tennis court, a double-garage, garden buildings, chicken runs, a vegetable garden, numerous trees, and a lake supporting wildlife. Drove House is on the market through Fine & Country, with a guide price of £1,650,000. For all enquiries, call the Stamford and South Lincolnshire office on 01780 750200.