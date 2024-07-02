STAR PROPERTY: £1.68m five-bed family home boasts swimming pool with skyscape ceiling, triple garage with games room, and equestrian facility

The five-bedroom property, situated in Stickney, near Boston, comes with comprehensive equestrian facilities.

To the ground floor, the home comprises: an entrance hall, a lounge/office, a living room/play room, an open-plan kitchen dining living room, a dog room, a boot room, a utility, and a cloakroom.

On the first floor, four of the five bedrooms are located, including the principal bedroom, which features a dressing area, a balcony, a WC, and stairs to an en suite. The family bathroom completes the floor.

In addition to the principal bedroom’s en suite, the second floor is home to the fifth bedroom.

The heated swimming pool is complemented by a steam pod with shower and gym/office. The pool is situated beneath a stretched skyscape ceiling that has integrated fibre optic lighting with surrounding LED lighting.

Outside, in addition to the equestrian facilities, features include a triple garage with workshop to the side and a games room/office above.

The home has a guide price of £1.68m. Enquiries to Fine & Country on 01522 287008.

