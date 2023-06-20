Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
The property in Aisby, Grantham, from the garden.The property in Aisby, Grantham, from the garden.
The property in Aisby, Grantham, from the garden.

STAR PROPERTY: £1.85m home from pioneering German housebuilder on 12-acre plot for sale in Lincolnshire

​This week’s Star Property is a five-bedroom home built by the pioneering German housebuilder Huf Haus.
By David Seymour
Published 20th Jun 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 14:06 BST

Wildwood is based within 12 acres of landscaped gardens and wildflower meadows in Aisby, near Sleaford.

The three-storey home is one of only about 300 Huf Haus homes in England.

A family company, Huf Haus was founded 111 years ago. In 1972, it came up with its Fachwerkhaus 2000 design, a model of architecture geared towards creating energy-efficient, sustainable homes, without any load-bearing walls.

​On the ground floor, Wildwood comprises: A drawing room, dining room, a minimalist kitchen, and a study. The first floor is home to the main bedroom, with connecting dressing room, ensuite bathroom, and balcony; a second bedroom, which also has ensuite facilities and a balcony; and an office/study. The remaining three bedrooms are located on the lower level, as well as a gym and a sauna.

Outside, features include a spacious enclosed terrace, overlooking a sunken garden; a hot tub and a barn with planning permission for a separate residence.Wildwood is on the market for £1.85m. Enquiries to The Modern House, London, on 020 3795 5920.

The front of the home in Aisby, Grantham.

1. Aisby, Grantham

The front of the home in Aisby, Grantham. Photo: Contributor

The ground-floor.

2. Aisby, Grantham

The ground-floor. Photo: Contributor

The view from the dining area.

3. Aisby, Grantham

The view from the dining area. Photo: Contributor

The drawing room.

4. Aisby, Grantham

The drawing room. Photo: Contributor

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:LincolnshireEngland
Register
Follow us