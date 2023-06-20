STAR PROPERTY: £1.85m home from pioneering German housebuilder on 12-acre plot for sale in Lincolnshire

​This week’s Star Property is a five-bedroom home built by the pioneering German housebuilder Huf Haus.

Wildwood is based within 12 acres of landscaped gardens and wildflower meadows in Aisby, near Sleaford.

The three-storey home is one of only about 300 Huf Haus homes in England.

A family company, Huf Haus was founded 111 years ago. In 1972, it came up with its Fachwerkhaus 2000 design, a model of architecture geared towards creating energy-efficient, sustainable homes, without any load-bearing walls.

​On the ground floor, Wildwood comprises: A drawing room, dining room, a minimalist kitchen, and a study. The first floor is home to the main bedroom, with connecting dressing room, ensuite bathroom, and balcony; a second bedroom, which also has ensuite facilities and a balcony; and an office/study. The remaining three bedrooms are located on the lower level, as well as a gym and a sauna.

Outside, features include a spacious enclosed terrace, overlooking a sunken garden; a hot tub and a barn with planning permission for a separate residence.Wildwood is on the market for £1.85m. Enquiries to The Modern House, London, on 020 3795 5920.

