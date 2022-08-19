STAR PROPERTY: £1m family home in Lincolnshire with gym, sauna, steam room, games room (over a swimming pool ready to be used), cinema room and outdoor entertaining area
This Star Property is a four-bedroom family home on the outskirts of Boston, which recently benefited from an extensive refurbishment.
Eighteen months was spent stripping out the house in Sibsey Road and during the project 22 working vans were on site each day. The home received a new tiled roof, new electrics, a new gas central heating system, new plumbing, and new internal doors, architraves and skirtings. The entirety of the home was also re-plastered and the majority of the windows replaced with new, double-glazing. The indoor swimming pool was also refurbished. The pool currently sits beneath a false, floating floor that plays host to a games room, complete with TV and breakfast bar. Adjoining the games room is an area used as a gym, with a steam room, sauna, shower and separate toilet leading off it. Other features of the home include: a cinema room; a fresh air system that operates through grills in the loft, exchanging stale for fresh air; and an outdoor entertaining area, with a log fire, kitchen and TV. The property is on the market through Fine & Country with a guide price of £1 million. Enquiries to 01522 287008.