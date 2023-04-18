Register
STAR PROPERTY: £2.25m eight bed family home for sale in Lincolnshire with swimming pool, gardens designed by award-winner, and parking for more than 30 vehicles

This week’s Star Property is a stunning eight bedroom family home on the market in Lincolnshire for £2.25 million.

By David Seymour
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:01 BST

Cedar House is located in Middlegate Road West, Frampton. Based on a 2.7 acre plot, it boasts an array of attractive features, inside and out.

The ground floor includes a porcelain-tiled reception hall with solid oak double staircase, a 50ft open-plan kitchen/living area, a lounge/games room, and a heated indoor swimming pool with gymnasium.

The first floor is home to four of the eight bedrooms; each comes with its own en suite bathroom, one with its own dressing room. Upstairs, alongside the four remaining bedrooms (and more en suite facilities, plus a shower room), is a games room/storage space.

Outside, there are gardens designed by Chelsea Flower Show gold award winner Stephen Welch, with features including an elevated lawn overlooking a lake and fountain, an extensive entertaining area with hot tub, firepit and seating area, and even a gated and railed dog exercise area.

In addition, there is garaging for more than six vehicles and private parking for more than 30 more.

Cedar House is on the market through Poyntons Consultancy. Enquiries to 01205 361694.

The front of the property.

Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

