STAR PROPERTY: £2.75m country manor with 12 en suite bedrooms, four-bed apartment, and special place in Lincolnshire's history

Woodhall Spa Manor, of Woodhall Spa, dates back to the Georgian period, though is predominantly Edwardian in construction.

The property was once owned by the Hotchkin family, significant figures in the history of Woodhall Spa.

Thomas Hotchkin is credited with helping the settlement establish itself as a vibrant Victorian spa haven.

After the discovery of a spring in the first half of the 19th century, Hotchkin, the lord of the manor at the time, built a pump room, bathhouse and hotel.

This, along with the introduction of a railway station in the mid-19th century, increased the flow of visitors to the area.

One other way in which the Hotchkin family is closely tied to Woodhall Spa is through the world-renowned golf course that bears their name and neighbours the Woodhall Spa Manor grounds. At the start of the 20th century, Stafford Vere Hotchkin, son of Thomas, offered the village’s golf club land for the construction of an 18-hole course.

After the First World War, he went further still, taking over the club’s finances and, later, remodelled many of the holes. After dying in 1953, his son Neil continued his legacy.

In 1965, Woodhall Spa Manor was sold to the National Farmers’ Union and converted into offices as the company’s regional headquarters.

It was then sold in the 1980s to a local businessman, who continued to run it as offices.

In 2013, it was acquired by its current owners who attentively renovated the building and landscaped the grounds.

During the renovation, care was taken to retain the manor’s original features, while adding appropriate fittings.

Today, the main part of the manor is run as an award-winning luxurious weddings and parties venue.

Features include: seven reception rooms, a large kitchen/dining room, a commercial kitchen, a meandering woodland walk, and a sunken garden with fishpond and pavillion.

Woodhall Spa Manor has a guide price of £2.75 million. Enquiries to Fine & Country, Navenby, on 01522 287008.

