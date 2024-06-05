STAR PROPERTY: £2.95m six-bed home with a 75ft leisure complex (featuring a pool, a jacuzzi and a sauna), cinema room, billiard room, tennis court, quadruple garage, and equestrian facilities

Ludney House Farm is situated in Ludney, near Louth.

The six-bedroom property, measuring about 16,250 sq ft, is based on a plot of approximately 9.5 acres.

Among the home’s striking features is the leisure complex. Here, an indoor heated swimming pool sits beneath a vaulted ceiling and solid oak beams. Stairs lead up to a gym/mezzanine area and down to a lower-ground floor that includes a sauna. A jacuzzi also forms part of the complex.

Other features include: a garden room, a bar and lounge area, a cinema room, a billiard room, and an attached quadruple garage.

High quality design features include two marble staircases and marble flooring throughout.

Outside, the wow factor continues with the likes of landscaped gardens, complete with tennis court and a thatched cabana; and extensive equestrian facilities, including stables, tack room, multiple paddocks, and an all-weather horse arena.

Roo Fisher, head of residential sales at Savills in Lincoln, said: “This could be the finest house I have had the pleasure of selling and the lovely photos do not even do it justice. The indoor swimming pool is quite spectacular and the attention to detail throughout is very impressive.”

Enquiries to Savills, of Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

1 . Ludney House Farm An aerial view of Ludney House Farm, Ludney. Photo: Contributor

2 . Ludney House Farm, Ludney Approaching the entrance to the home, with the quadruple garage on the right, thatched cabana on the left, and leisure complex ahead. Photo: Contributor

3 . Ludney House Farm, Ludney The entrance hall. Photo: Contributor

4 . Ludney House Farm, Ludney The living room. Photo: Contributor