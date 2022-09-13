STAR PROPERTY: Rare chance to own two Grade II listed homes, which together have eight bedrooms (and a six-vehicle garage) for offers of £1.25m-plus

Walnut House and The Carriage House are a pair of four-bedroom, Grade II-listed, self-contained homes in the village of Glentworth, north of Lincoln. They are based in a former stable block dating from 1752, built for the third Earl of Scarborough within the grounds of Glentworth Hall. Inside, a combination of contemporary and period features can be found. Outside, there are formal gardens of just under 1.4 acres. To the front of the homes, there are two self-contained courtyard gardens. To the rear, a wildflower meadow. The properties are accessed via an electronically operated wrought iron gate and share a large gravel driveway which provides ample parking and is home to a four-bay (or six-vehicle) detached garage, comprising two single garages and two double garages with WC. The homes are on the market for offers in excess of £1,250,000. Enquiries to Savills on 01522 508900.