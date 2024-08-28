STAR PROPERTY: Renovated four-bed home with 'just-built' feel in secluded and scenic plot

​Marzion is situated in Tattershall Thorpe, between Coningsby and Woodhall Spa.

The property is nestled in an expanse of mature trees with open-field views to the front.

Under the sellers, it has undergone a thorough renovation, giving it a ‘just-built’ feel.

To the ground floor, it comprises: an entrance hall; a utility room; an open-plan living kitchen, which in addition to the kitchen, includes a dining area (with French doors opening out to the rear garden) and a snug; a lounge with a large bay window; and a side entrance/boot room with cloakroom off.

The first floor is home to four double bedrooms, one of which has en suite facilities. A four-piece bathroom with double-ended bath completes the floor.

Across the home and plot, features include: underfloor heating throughout the ground floor as well as the bathroom and en suite; post-and-rail and panel fencing on the perimeter; and a detached garage/workshop with electric doors to the front and side.

Marzion is on the market for £600,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agents, of Boston, on 01205 336122.

1 . Marzion, Tattershall Thorpe The front of Marzion, Tattershall Thorpe. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

2 . Marzion, Tattershall Thorpe The entrance hall, with hallway in the foreground. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

3 . Marzion, Tattershall Thorpe The kitchen. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media