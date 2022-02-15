STAR PROPERTY: Secluded five-bedroom home with own swimming pool

The five-bedroom property is located in Wrangle, between Boston and Skegness. It is based on a three-quarter acre plot, behind well-established gardens and electric double wrought-iron gates. In addition to the five bedrooms, it comprises: an entrance hall, three reception rooms, kitchen/dining room, utility room, porch, bathroom and double garage. The swimming pool, which has both summer and winter covers, is enclosed and gated; the pool house, beside it, sits beside a store and WC. The home is on the market through Fairweather Estate Agents, priced at £625,000. For more information, call 01205 336122.