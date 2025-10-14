STAR PROPERTY: 'Seriously good' Grade II-listed family home with history dating back to early 18th century

The six-bedroom property is situated in Heighington, south-east of Lincoln.

Original details include: tall sash windows, exposed timber beams and open fireplaces.

To the ground floor, the home comprises: an entrance hall, five reception rooms (a sitting room, a formal dining room, a conservatory, a snug and a study), a kitchen, a utility/pantry, a WC.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms (three with en suite facilities) and a family shower room.

On the second floor, two more double bedrooms are located, plus a family bathroom and a storage room.

The home also includes a cellar, accessed via the entrance hall.

Outside, features include: wrought-iron fencing, a double garage, a garden room with home gym, a walled garden, a patio, and a summer house.

Roo Fisher, head of residential sales at agents Savills Lincoln, said: “Heighington House is a seriously good family home set around a lovely walled garden in one of the most sought after villages on the outskirts of Lincoln.

“The conservatory off the kitchen is fabulous, the property is full of light and an absolute must see.”

The home is listed with a good price of £950,000. Enquiries to Savills, Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

