STAR PROPERTY: Seven bed, Grade II listed home with stunning views of Lincoln Cathedral on market for £1.495m

​This week’s Star Property is an immacuately presented Grade II listed home in Lincoln with stunning cathedral views.

The double-fronted Georgian property, dating from 1700, is located in Eastgate.

Features include: slate roofs, elevations in a mix of brick of stone, Venetian windows, original-style fireplaces, stone floors, and attractive cornices and moulding details.

These elements are complemented by a modern décor scheme. In addition, the house was extensively renovated over the past four years to include external stonework restoration, rewiring and replumbing, new bathrooms and GMO-brand kitchen, plus restored character features.To the ground-floor, the home comprises an entrance hall, a kitchen/breakfast room, a study, a dining room, a drawing room, a utility room, a cloakroom with WC.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms (two of which include en suite facilities) and a family bathroom.

On the second-floor, a further three bedrooms are located, a storage room, and a planned bathroom.

The home also includes a basement, which features a working wine cellar, a rear garden and a parking area.

The home is on the market for £1,495,000. Enquiries to Savills, Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

