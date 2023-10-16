Register
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
The cathedral views available at the property in Eastgate, Lincoln.The cathedral views available at the property in Eastgate, Lincoln.
The cathedral views available at the property in Eastgate, Lincoln.

STAR PROPERTY: Seven bed, Grade II listed home with stunning views of Lincoln Cathedral on market for £1.495m

​This week’s Star Property is an immacuately presented Grade II listed home in Lincoln with stunning cathedral views.
By David Seymour
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:09 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 14:36 BST

The double-fronted Georgian property, dating from 1700, is located in Eastgate.

Features include: slate roofs, elevations in a mix of brick of stone, Venetian windows, original-style fireplaces, stone floors, and attractive cornices and moulding details.

These elements are complemented by a modern décor scheme. In addition, the house was extensively renovated over the past four years to include external stonework restoration, rewiring and replumbing, new bathrooms and GMO-brand kitchen, plus restored character features.To the ground-floor, the home comprises an entrance hall, a kitchen/breakfast room, a study, a dining room, a drawing room, a utility room, a cloakroom with WC.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms (two of which include en suite facilities) and a family bathroom.

On the second-floor, a further three bedrooms are located, a storage room, and a planned bathroom.

The home also includes a basement, which features a working wine cellar, a rear garden and a parking area.

The home is on the market for £1,495,000. Enquiries to Savills, Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

The front of the home in Eastgate, Lincoln.

1. Eastgate, Lincoln

The front of the home in Eastgate, Lincoln. Photo: Contributor

The entrance hall.

2. Eastgate, Lincoln

The entrance hall. Photo: Contributor

The hall.

3. Eastgate, Lincoln

The hall. Photo: Contributor

The drawing room.

4. Eastgate, Lincoln

The drawing room. Photo: Contributor

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Lincoln CathedralGrade IIEastgateGeorgianSavills