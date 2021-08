Cressy Hall, in Gosberton, is a seven-bedroom, three-storey home dating from 1794. The asterisk on its listing elevates it beyond Grade II status to define it as ‘particularly important’ and ‘of more than special interest’. The property comes with formal gardens and parkland paddocks of almost nine acres, as well as planning permission to create an ancillary cottage. It is on the market through Savills, priced at £1,750,000. For more information, call 01780 484696.