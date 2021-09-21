STAR PROPERTY: Seven-bedroom Grade II listed farmhouse, with cottage annex, office and pool

Based in Dowsby, between Sleaford and Bourne, it also features a heated swimming pool complete with timber summer house, plus gardens of about half-an-acre. The main house is thought to date back to the early 18th century. The cottage, though, is believed to be older still, dating perhaps from the 16th century. Between the two there are nine bedrooms, seven in the main house and two in the cottage. The property is being listed through Digby & Finch, priced at £895,000. However, it is also available with a development site of about half-an-acre with full planning permission for two detached dwellings at a cost of £1.25 million. For more information, visit www.digbyandfinch.com