STAR PROPERTY: Seven-bedroom home with detached former coach house, secluded gardens and pool

The Victorian home in Fulbeck is approached via two separate electric-gated driveways, which lead to formal gardens, a covered, heated swimming pool and detached former coach house with garaging, stores and first floor offices. Set in approximately one acre of secluded gardens, it features: seven generously proportioned bedrooms, a dining kitchen with Aga and underfloor heating, a walk-in pantry, a formal dining room with panelling and fireplace, a living room with bay windows and fireplace, a snug and playroom/study, and en-suite facilities and two family bathrooms. The property is on the market through Fine & Country with a guide price of £1,195,000. For more information, contact the Newark team on 01522 287008. Twilight picture: Dean Fisher, all others: Lee Jones.