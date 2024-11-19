STAR PROPERTY: Six-bed country estate featuring swimming pool and tennis court, with guide price of £1.5m

Millfield House is situated in South Rauceby, near Sleaford, within gardens of about 3.6 acres.

The ground floor includes: a grand entrance hall, with oak-panelled walls, oak staircase and an open fire; a drawing room, with large sash windows and a multi-fuel burner; a dining room, overlooking the gardens, with carved wooden fireplace; a spacious kitchen diner, with pantry and utility off; a living room; a study; and a shower room with utility area.

Upstairs, the six bedrooms are located (three of which have ensuite facilities), plus two family bathrooms.

In addition to the main living areas, there is also an annex that can be accessed through the home or via its own entrance. This self-contained space includes a bedroom, a kitchen, a lounge, and a bathroom.

Outside, in addition to the indoor swimming pool and the tennis court, features include a sun terrace

Millfield House is on the market with a guide price of £1.5m-1.6m. Enquiries to Helena Jones at Yopa, East Midlands & Yorkshire on 07396 875792.

