STAR PROPERTY: Six-bed executive home with 42ft open-plan kitchen/family room, lounge/cinema room, guest suite and pond

The executive property is situated in Burgh le Marsh.

To the ground-floor, it comprises: an entrance hall with oak split-level staircase to a galleried landing; the 42ft open-plan kitchen and family room, which includes two sets of bi-fold doors opening onto the patio; the lounge and cinema room, which includes a built-in media wall with echo reducing panels; a sitting room and a study, both with walk-in bay windows; a storage cupboard; a utility room; a WC; and a rear hall.

To the first-floor, there is: the principal bedroom, with dressing room and en suite shower room; the guest bedroom and en suite, served by a staircase from the rear hall; four more bedrooms (one with en suite facilities) and the family bathroom.

Other features include: Italian-style marble flooring, underfloor heating, solar panels, a double garage, a block paved drive, a lawned garden to the front and rear, a sandstone paved patio, and a pond.

The property is on the market for £995,000. Enquiries to Newton Fallowell, Skegness, on 01754 766061.

